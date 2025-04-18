Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.49. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Highwood Asset Management Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

