Herald Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of SPS Commerce worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,576,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,404,000 after buying an additional 104,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.89.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

