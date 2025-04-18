Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 4,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.3047 dividend. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

