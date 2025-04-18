Head-To-Head Review: SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) and Its Competitors

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SAB Biotherapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors 1954 5427 14022 300 2.58

SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 694.98%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 129.53%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million -$42.19 million -0.39 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors $575.27 million -$70.96 million -0.38

SAB Biotherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics. SAB Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26% SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Risk and Volatility

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics’ peers have a beta of -4.48, meaning that their average share price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

