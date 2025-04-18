Harraden Circle Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 395,204 Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 395,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Bowen Acquisition comprises about 3.9% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Bowen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 187,661 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of Bowen Acquisition stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Bowen Acquisition

