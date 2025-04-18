Harraden Circle Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 117,880 Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Range Capital Acquisition makes up approximately 1.1% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,032,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RANGU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Range Capital Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

