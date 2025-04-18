Harraden Circle Investments LLC Invests $175,000 in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

