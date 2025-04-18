Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile
