Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

