Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,278 shares during the quarter. Hagerty accounts for about 1.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Hagerty worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hagerty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $33,084.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,235.09. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $39,420.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,312,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,027,480.32. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,917 shares of company stock valued at $806,375. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.0 %

HGTY opened at $8.61 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

