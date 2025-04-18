Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 108,105 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,105 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,486,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $4,979,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 257,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

