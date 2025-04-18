Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 920.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

