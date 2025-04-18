GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 197380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.