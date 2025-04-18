Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.53% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $73.50.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.