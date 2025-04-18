Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 198,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,633,000 after acquiring an additional 418,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

