Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Sells £72,000 in Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £72,000 ($95,528.72).

Werner Klingenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Werner Klingenberg sold 1,000,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £60,000 ($79,607.27).

Goldplat Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GDP stock opened at GBX 6.72 ($0.09) on Friday. Goldplat PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.70 ($0.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.28 million, a P/E ratio of 672.20 and a beta of 0.28.

About Goldplat

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

