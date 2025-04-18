Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

