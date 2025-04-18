GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,340 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $202,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,031,000 after buying an additional 5,315,980 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $183,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

