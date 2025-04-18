GeoWealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $172.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

