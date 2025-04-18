GeoWealth Management LLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,917 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 1.41% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SUSL opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

