GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $528.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $544.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

