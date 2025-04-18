GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 330,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,603,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $231.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.97 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

