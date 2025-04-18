Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,494. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

