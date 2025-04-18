GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.