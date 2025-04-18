Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

