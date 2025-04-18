Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Position Decreased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. FIL Ltd grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 26,019,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,534,000 after buying an additional 1,802,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.19. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

