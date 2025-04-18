Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.7% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,507,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $483.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

