Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.36) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.55). Approximately 1,248,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRES has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.08) to GBX 805 ($10.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 824 ($10.93).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Down 5.6 %

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 740.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.