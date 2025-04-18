Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

