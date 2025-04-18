Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,073 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a PE ratio of 493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

