Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STBA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.