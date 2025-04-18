Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Invests $239,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

