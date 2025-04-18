Frederick Financial Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 6,378 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Frederick Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Frederick Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $238.45 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

