Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $483.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.25 and a 200-day moving average of $535.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.