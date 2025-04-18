Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 719,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Foresight Autonomous by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98,273,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 982,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 982,730 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

Shares of FRSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 90,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 2,450.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

