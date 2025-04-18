FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.87 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 164.80 ($2.19). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 562,291 shares.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £971.23 million, a P/E ratio of -77.19, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
