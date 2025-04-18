First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 48.7% in March

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 137,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,021,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.92 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

