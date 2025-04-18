Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 17,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,534. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

