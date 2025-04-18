FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 292.77 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.92). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 138,467 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.64. The stock has a market cap of £243.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £497.25 ($659.75). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £999.57 ($1,326.22). Insiders have acquired a total of 866 shares of company stock worth $199,502 in the last ninety days. 17.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Read More

