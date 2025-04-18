FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.35. 7,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

FAT Brands Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

