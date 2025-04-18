Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

