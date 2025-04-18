FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

FALC stock remained flat at $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. FalconStor Software has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.58.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 13.98%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

