Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.87 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

