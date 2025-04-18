Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

