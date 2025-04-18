ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 234,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

ESGL Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.