EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $89,018,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

