EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.82 and traded as high as $36.26. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 24,578 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDPFY
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.1 %
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.