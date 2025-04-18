EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.82 and traded as high as $36.26. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 24,578 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

