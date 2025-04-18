Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). Approximately 894,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 945.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. Research analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.