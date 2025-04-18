Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 945.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.47.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

