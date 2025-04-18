Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading 12.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). 894,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).
DNLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
