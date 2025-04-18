Drugs Made in America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAAU) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Drugs Made in America Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.
Drugs Made in America Acquisition Company Profile
Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company newly incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.
